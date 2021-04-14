MLA Brittny Anderson Announced as Premier's Special Advisor on Youth

Premier John Horgan was joined by BC's Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation for an announcement on Tuesday, April 13th, regarding youth employment.

This as The Province's Stronger BC Future Leaders Program is funding jobs, internships and cooperative opportunities across BC for over 5000 youths and young adults with a $45-million investment.

Premier Horgan also had an exciting announcement for Nelson area residents.

He says Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson has been asked to be The Premier’s Special Advisor on Youth, allowing Anderson to engage with young people across the province to bring back hopes, concerns and fears so that the government can put policies in place to support youth in both the short term and long term.

Horgan says seven of his caucus members are millennials of which Anderson is the youngest.

Anderson shared some words in Tuesday's announcement and says she'll ensure participation from indigenous and racialized youth, as well as those living in rural and remote communities, adding that it’s essential we have participation from youth that all too often have not had their voices heard.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more in the days to follow hearing from MLA Brittny Anderson herself.