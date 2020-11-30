MLA Conroy addresses appointment as BC Minister of Forests

Among the 57 new NDP members sworn in for BC's 42nd Parliament last week is Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy; once Minister of Children and Family Development and now Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development.

Conroy shared a number of discussions with Premier Horgan before it was finalized and says she's really happy with the new role.

She says she looks forward to working together with her new Minister of State and Parliamentary Secretary on rural development and working with groups to address forestry issues across the province.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell is sworn as Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development and Conroy says she’s shared a few talks with both Russell and Nathan Cullen already, adding it’s a great team and she looks forward to getting things done for rural communities with help from other Ministers who have power in rural BC.

Conroy adds she's still responsible for all things Columbia, that's the Columbia Basin Trust, Power Corp and Columbia River Treaty.