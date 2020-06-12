MLA Mungall addresses Poverty Reduction Plan funding for Nelson

The City of Nelson is seeing a $25,000 funding injection to help with poverty reduction.

The grant will help the City assess the level of need and supports to work with the community in writing a Community Poverty Reduction Plan.

Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall says when this BC government started they committed themselves to introducing a Poverty Reduction Plan as other provinces already had them, adding BC has the highest rates of poverty and child poverty in the country.

She says community consultation was held in Nelson some time ago, and now it's time for more, adding although it's been some years since she's been on the City's frontlines fighting poverty she knows firsthand that poverty lives in Nelson and there is more that we can do collectively.

Mungall says it’s clear we have to go back to the community as solutions have to be community led, and they’ve put together a $1.4 million fund to work with surrounding municipalities, of which $141,000 total is going to the Regional Districts of Central Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary.

She says that the people of Nelson comprise a caring community, and she's proud to work with a government that sees and supports that.