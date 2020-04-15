Modified Community Kitchen Program hits West Kootenays

A local Community Kitchen program is temporarily switching gears to keep services running through the pandemic.

The Greater Trail Community Skills Centre has been operating a kitchen in Trail through the Lower Columbia Community Kitchen Program, and were about to open another in Rossland before COVID-19 hit.

Executive Director Morag Carter says the program is transforming into a variation of meals on wheels: Instead of cooking with cliental, the kitchen cooks for them and delivers the food.

One Community Kitchen is now operating out Rossland's Seven Summits Centre for Learning for at least twelve weeks.

Carter says they’ll see how the program unfolds, adding they hope to adjust their budget to extend it’s lifetime if necessary.

Another Modified Kitchen Program is set to return to Trail this week, with another planned for Fruitvale in the coming weeks.