Monday MVI Sees Four Taken to Hospital, Trail

RCMP confirms a motor vehicle incident involving two vehicles occurred this morning, May 17th, at the intersection of Highway 3B and Devito Drive in Trail BC.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that indications suggest one vehicle was proceeding straight through the intersection lights, eastbound, when another vehicle was struck while turning onto the highway from the south end of Devito Drive.

He says there were two occupants in each vehicle, all of which were transported to hospital; there are reportedly some injuries but they currently aren’t believed to be serious or life-threatening.

Police, fire and ambulance services were all on scene initially, with fire crews conducting the extraction of two people from an SUV that went down a bank after the collision.

Sergeant Wicentowich appreciates drivers slowing down near the incident’s proximity until all emergency vehicles clear the scene.