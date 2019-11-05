More on Grand Forks Recovery to Resilience Campaign

The City of Grand Forks announced their Recovery to Resilience campaign last week, but more was unveiled than a goal of providing city-land to displaced residents.

The release states a consultant team is being selected in the next few weeks to form a land acquisition team, and develop buyout processes and payout agreements for the over 100-properties.

A resilience centre is set to open this week for questions regarding buyouts and recovery.

Mayor Brian Taylor says recovery and mitigation services were located on a site in the downtown area, and they'll continue to operate that office to respond to individuals who have questions and need answers.

Appointments must be booked in advance until drop-in hours are set.