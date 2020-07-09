Nakusp Arrow Lakes Hospital completes multi-phase upgrades

Nakusp's Arrow Lakes Hospital is finished it's multi-phase upgrades after over a year of renovations.

The project is worth over $2.1-million and includes new exam bays, a visiting specialist room, and other amenities.

An additional $250,000 from the Arrow Lakes Hospital Foundation and Auxiliary is going towards an equipment boom and patient monitoring system for the project.

Executive Director of Clinic Operations Diane Shendruk says the space is welcoming and well-lit; each of the four emergency bays are now standardized meaning the same equipment can be found in the same location at each respective bay, offering each patient the same availability.

Director of Clinic Operations Barbie Kalmakoff says the emergency department was quite small before and the equipment was starting to become out-dated; there were challenges around patient confidentiality as well.

Kalmakoff adds they decided about five years ago that they’d like to see some renovations; now the new and improved emergency department is open and fully operational.

There are no official tours or grand opening events due to the pandemic, but the hospital is staffed and excited to provide enhanced service to the community.