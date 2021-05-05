Nakusp Elementary Sees Temporary Functional School Closure

While potential COVID-19 exposures have popped up at Kootenay Schools across Interior Health, Nakusp Elementary is the first school in our area to close their doors.

School District 10 says the functional school closure is due to staffing restraints as a number of staff and students are requiring self-isolation.

The closure has not been declared a COVID-19 school outbreak and online learning will take place in-turn; in-person classes resume May 17th.

Monday’s letter to parents says School District 10 and Interior Health are working to ensure all community members impacted have the necessary information.

Interior Health reported possible exposures at Nakusp Elementary on April 22nd as well as April 26th through 30th.

Other exposures last month were reported at Brent Kennedy Elementary, Rosemont Elementary, JV Humphries Elementary and Secondary, Stanley Humphries Secondary, -L Crowe Secondary and Grand Forks Secondary Schools, but none were closed.