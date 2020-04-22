National Park vandal confesses and apologizes

The US National Park Service says a man has confessed to multiple instances of vandalism in Death Valley National Park, after reading about their investigation on social media earlier this month.

Park rangers suspected that a Grand Forks man, Steve, was guilty of tagging "Steve and Lacy" with graffiti on multiple park sites.

They say Steve called the tip line himself to confess and apologize, although charges have not yet been filed against him.

Lacy on the other hand is blameless, because she's a dog.

