National Park vandal confesses and apologizes

The US National Park Service says a man has confessed to multiple instances of vandalism in Death Valley National Park, after reading about their investigation on social media earlier this month.

Park rangers suspected that a Grand Forks man, Steve, was guilty of tagging "Steve and Lacy" with graffiti on multiple park sites.

They say Steve called the tip line himself to confess and apologize, although charges have not yet been filed against him.

Lacy on the other hand is blameless, because she's a dog.

    Rossland Mayor encourages local face mask production

    Mayor Kathy Moore says The Divisions of Family Practice have put together a poster encouraging the use of masks in public. The Masks for All Initiative aims to boost local production of face masks following the province's encouragement to wear them if you want to.
    Kootenay Pride cancels 2020 parade

    The team is not applying for a parade permit this year. A few meetings have already been held regarding how something can still be held in the parade’s place that supports the community, is fun, and provides the voice and visibility that’s so important.
    Trail RCMP report theft from vehicles, public nudity, illegal dumping

    A string of vehicle thefts last week isn't the only West Kootenay mischief as of late: Trail RCMP is reporting theft from vehicles, public nudity and illegal dumping.