Nelson Adopts Zoning Amendment Allowing Three Downtown Cannabis Stores

Nelson City Council gave final blessing to a retail cannabis store on Tuesday, March 9th, after directing staff to prepare a zoning amendment back in January.

Council had directed staff to look at permitting a third cannabis retail store downtown while maintaining a city-wide store capacity of five, by reallocating a Nelson-Avenue space to increase the downtown store-capacity to three.

Buddy's Place had been operating under a temporary-use permit downtown since March 2019.

A public hearing before Tuesday's Regular Meeting saw no correspondence or attendance from the public.

The zoning amendment to let Buddy's operate indefinitely later saw third-reading passed, as well as final adoption.