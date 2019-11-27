Nelson and area youth led projects receiving funding

30-thousand dollars in funding is going to several youth led projects in the Nelson, North Kootenay Lake, Slocan and Salmo Valley.

The money is thanks to the Osprey Community Foundation and RBC Foundation.

Osprey Executive Director Tina Choi says 15 thousand is going to Nelson projects, including the 2nd year of a project that brings LV Rogers students and seniors together to discuss a variety of contemporary issues

The Nelson and District Youth Centre will also receive some funding to do a mural inspired by older athletes sharing their stories with youth.

Other projects getting funding include The River Speaks Project in the Salmo Valley, a series of educational and creative workshops addressing watershed health, and Kalso's first Community Pride Celebration slated for 2020.