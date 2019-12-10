Nelson and Rossland Interveners in carbon tax case

Nelson and Rossland will be interveners in an upcoming case on the Federal Government's Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act this spring

They'll be asking the Supreme Court of Canada to uphold the act, along with Vancouver, Victoria, Squamish and Richmond.

The case began after Saskatchewan sued the federal government over imposing a carbon tax.

That province lost and they've now appealed to the higher court.

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore says as local governments they're the ones on the front lines of dealing with the impacts of climate change.

Meanwhile she says there's very little cost to the individual municipalities to be a part of the case.