Nelson Assistant Fire Chief moves to Midway Fire Department as Chief

Nelson Fire Rescue's Assistant Fire Chief is climbing the ranks and moving West as the new Midway Fire Chief.

Michael Daloise has served the Nelson crew for over 28 years and says opportunities like this don't come up very often; now is his time to look for new challenges.

The position opened in September and after a few phone calls Deloise visited Midway and toured their three fire halls to further discuss the opportunity.

He says the department there has basically been built from the ground up by current Fire Chief Walt Osellame of 30 years; he’s known Chief Osellame for many years and they've even worked together through the College of The Rockies.

Daloise says knowing his passion for safety and training, he’s comfortable knowing members are very safety oriented and well-trained, adding his main goal is continuing the good work already been done there.

He says his time in Nelson has been extremely rewarding and he’s made many friends in and out of fire service.

His crew has always demonstrated a high level of professionalism and dedication to provide a high level of service to Nelson and the surrounding area and he also says he's proud to have served under some excellent fire chiefs in his time to help prepare him for this new opportunity.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Daloise’s last day working in Nelson is Friday, November 13th and he's back to work in the Boundary on Monday, November 16th.