Nelson Baseball funded by Toronto Blue Jays for park revitalization

A local sports organization is being funded by the major leagues.

The Toronto Blue Jays "Jays Care Foundation" is funding 12 recipients through the Field of Dreams program this year with over $1.1 million total worth of infrastructure investments.

There is only one BC-recipient on the list this year: The Nelson Baseball Association.

The association is aiming to complete a multi-year capital project transforming Queen Elizabeth Park in 2021.

