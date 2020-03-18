Nelson based medical trainee disciplined by BC College
A medical trainee based in Nelson is being disciplined by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC.
Doctor Vincent Arguelles Zenarosa was reportedly investigated for administering Botox injections to a patient without supervision, or the appropriate license to practice medicine in BC.
His Clinical Trainee licence had also expired.
The College's public notifcation says Zenarosa must enroll in continuing medical education and a professional ethics course.