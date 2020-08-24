Nelson business says employee tests negative for COVID-19

A business in Nelson has had to shut it's doors for a few days after an employee was allegedly contacted through the BC Contact Tracing Program regarding contact with someone who had COVID-19.

A Facebook post from The Rose Garden Cafe on Saturday morning explains that the employee had no symptoms, but the business was closed immediately while awaiting test results.

Sunday's update from the business says the Nelsonite who tested positive has not entered the premises, adding the test results are in and no employees have COVID-19.

Rose Garden says all employees wear masks and stand behind Plexiglas.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says there is currently no evidence suggesting the handling or consuming of food is associated with COVID-19.