Nelson By-Election Drops to Three Candidates

The Nelson By-Election race is down to just three as Daniel Nolan is taking a step back for a couple of years.

Nolan says he's stepping aside because women are underrepresented, adding if council is going be facing community-wide issues it would be best done with people who have different blind spots and different perspectives.

He says it’s up to people in places of privilege to be proactive and help fix the issue at hand.

Nolan says outside of politics he's mainly an IT consultant, and ran to begin with because he likes helping people and solving problems.

He says Nelson is a great place to live because people have stepped up and found ways to make small improvements over time, and he wants to be one of those people.

Nolan says he fully intends to run again in two years and in the mean time he's learning and making connections.

Nicole Charlwood, Brenton Raby and Joshua Wapp are the remaining candidates.

General Voting Day goes March 27th.