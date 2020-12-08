Nelson CARES Society Awarded 2020 Housing Provider of the Year

The Nelson CARES Society is being recognized for their local housing work with the BC Non-Profit Housing Association handing over the 2020 Housing Provider of the Year Award.

Executive Director Jenny Robinson says she feels both humbled as well as jubilant for the community as they were able to come together and address real community needs, adding it’s lovely to be recognized.

The Society has undertaken four unique and major housing projects all supporting different populations over the past few years including the restoration of Ward Street Place and Cedar Grove Estates, plus work underway with Hall Street Place and Lakeside Place.

Robinson says getting into the housing field has been an evolution for the Society over the last 20 years, adding the urgency wasn’t as prominent when work first began on Ward Street Place and other residential care facilities but the need has really driven their efforts over the past decade.

She says a housing award like this has never been received before during her time with the Society and it makes it a real honor.

Robinson says the 2020 Housing Provider of the Year Award is shared with the Board of Directors and staff, tenants and program participants, adding she’s also grateful for both community volunteers and donors.