Nelson Chamber addresses mask protocol, business efforts

While we might not always like government regulation, when it comes down to whether or not we can stay open for business, we're all in.

That's the message from Nelson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Thompson following recent reported incidents in the Nelson business community.

Thompson believes recent anti-mask incidents in Nelson are isolated, but not specifically to the city as other similar stories are being told across the province, adding while Nelson has received it's share of incidents over the last three days it doesn't always mean there is a wide-spread community issue.

He says businesses are following government protocol, Worksafe BC protocol, plus whatever conditions are necessary to keep operating.

Nelson businesses are said to have done a spectacular job following pandemic health protocols since March 15th and Thompson says the chamber wants to ensure businesses keep taking the proper precautions and that consumer confidence is still there, adding businesses have been through everything to remain open and successful during these times and it’s a shame that some staffers are being directly impacted.

He says about 225 posters went up around the Nelson businesses community shortly after last week’s new health orders were announced.