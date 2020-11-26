iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-1°C
Instagram

Nelson Chamber addresses mask protocol, business efforts

nelsonchamber

While we might not always like government regulation, when it comes down to whether or not we can stay open for business, we're all in.

That's the message from Nelson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Thompson following recent reported incidents in the Nelson business community.

Thompson believes recent anti-mask incidents in Nelson are isolated, but not specifically to the city as other similar stories are being told across the province, adding while Nelson has received it's share of incidents over the last three days it doesn't always mean there is a wide-spread community issue.

He says businesses are following government protocol, Worksafe BC protocol, plus whatever conditions are necessary to keep operating.

Nelson businesses are said to have done a spectacular job following pandemic health protocols since March 15th and Thompson says the chamber wants to ensure businesses keep taking the proper precautions and that consumer confidence is still there, adding businesses have been through everything to remain open and successful during these times and it’s a shame that some staffers are being directly impacted.

He says about 225 posters went up around the Nelson businesses community shortly after last week’s new health orders were announced.

  • RCMP-Logo

    Additional charges sworn regarding 2019 fatal crash

    Tessa Anderson of Fruitvale is now facing two counts of impaired driving causing death and one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm on top of several driving related offences.
  • pexels skihill

    Kootenay communities make top 10 ski-town list

    USA Today's Top 10 Ski-Towns of 2020 list gives The City of Nelson tenth place, saying the City has a personality in spades were rugged adventurers rub elbows with hippies and bohemians. The City of Rossland landed second place on the list.
  • City-of-Rossland-Logo

    City of Rossland presents Community Contributor Award 2020

    Mayor Kathy Moore says this year's winner of the Community Contributor Award was announced last Monday in council chambers, with Larry Dole taking first place out of six nominations she calls fantastic, fully invested in the community and fully deserving.