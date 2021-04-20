Nelson City Council Adopts 1.75% Tax Rate Increase

Last week Nelson City Council adopted their Five-Year Financial Plan and Tax Rate bylaw, including a 1.75% residential and business tax increase.

Council proposed the increase at an online budget presentation earlier this month and was able to keep the increase at an inflationary level thanks to COVID-19 relief funding.

Councillor Keith Page thanks staff and commends Chief Financial Officer Colin McClure for finding the right balance during challenging times.

Mayor John Dooley thanks the community for weathering the storm: He says while the city anticipated revenue shortfalls and such, residents didn’t pack their bags and leave town clearly showing their commitment to the community.

Mayor Dooley says in particular residents helped ensure the city did not face even greater revenue shortfalls, with contractors and suppliers staying open, businesses trying their hardest and volunteers finding new ways to carry out services and move the community forwards.

A fixed-share-approach between tax-rate-classes sees 74% of property taxes contributed by residents this year with 25% coming from the commercial sector.

Residential assessment values rose 6.8% for 2021 while commercial assessments dropped by 2.4%.

Over one million dollars in remaining grant funds will cover potential future revenue shortfalls, fund technology improvements and help support non-profits.