Nelson city council approves 4 winter sidewalk cafes

The City of Nelson is letting four restaurants operate sidewalk cafes from November through April, but not without some healthy debate.

Staff recommended patios be allowed in amenity spaces or along the sidewalk only, but one business with fixed concrete structures leaning into the street had council scratching their heads.

The blocks would typically be removed through winter for snow clearing but are staying this season for the patio-structure.

Councillor Brittny Anderson says while snow clearing remains a concern, perhaps running a pilot for the business in question would help determine feasibility.

Councillor Jesse Woodward says he believes most of council’s concerns are regarding temporary structures rather than more permanent options like concrete, as there’s chances for potential damage and liability issues.

Two restaurants are proposing to use natural gas heaters, one wants propane heat and the 4th would go without any.