Nelson City Council Approves Variance Permit for School Pavilion

Nelson City Council approved a Development Variance Permit Application earlier this month that brings the South Nelson Elementary School’s dream of building a pavilion one step closer to reality.

The pavilion is envisioned to cover the picnic table on the corner of Latimer and Cedar Streets and create an outdoor classroom to be used year-round.

A letter to council signed by Principal Rude suggests the pavilion would use an already-tested design that has been used by the Regional District of Central Kootenay in numerous parks.

The letter says the school is actively fundraising to pay for the project and hopes to receive grants for construction to kick off this summer, adding there's an increasing need for shade being noted by teaching staff especially for hot sunny days May through September.