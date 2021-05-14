Nelson City Council Approves Water Source Protection Plan

A Water Source Protection Plan received Nelson City Council's approval Tuesday, May 11th, as part of the province's multi-barrier approach to protecting drinking water.

The Plan covers the City's three community watersheds: Five Mile Creek, Anderson Creek and Selous Creek - each physically separated but facing similar challenges.

Councillor Jesse Woodward thanked staff for the plan’s focus on climate change and says he appreciates the heavy influences of what could potentially happen and how the City can prepare for wildfire, changing landscape and more.

Councillor Nicole Charlwood notes only one of these three watersheds presently has a hydrometric station installed; the others were discontinued.

She says we need to be measuring quantity and quality but also tracking flow, adding she hopes to see that measured across all of the intakes moving forwards to give a more full-picture.

Council's lengthy discussion covered technical committee members and key components for the plan like climate change impacts, forest development and bacteriological contamination.