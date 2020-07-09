Nelson city council discusses proposed mural

A new mural for city hall looks to be just the start as the Nelson District Arts Council already has their eyes on another mural design

A mural is being proposed for the ally-facing facade of the Capitol Theatre, to be created by a member of the Sinixt-Arrow Lakes Band of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla.

City Councillor Brittney Anderson says it's not every day you get the opportunity to have a Sinixt artist represented on a mural in Nelson, adding it was only recently that the Sinixt were declared not extinct by the supreme courts; she hopes this could be a step forward in reconciliation.

One councillor found the design to be inappropriate, to which Councillor Anderson responds as colonialism is deconstructed it can be common to face things that may make you feel uncomfortable, but it can’t always be the choice of dominant white culture to choose all that is depicted in society.

Council gave the green light, and the proposed mural will be maintained annually by the Arts Council.