Nelson City Council Discusses Renewable Energy Plan Ahead of Decision

The West Kootenay EcoSociety presented to Nelson City Council on Tuesday, March 23rd, going over the 100% Renewable Energy Plan, and consultation up until this point.

Council signed onto the EcoSociety's initiative in 2019 but also received funding to develop the city's own climate change action plan: Nelson Next.

Both plans were developed collaboratively.

Councillor Keith Page was keen to support staff's recommendation of forwarding the item to a future Regular Meeting for adoption as a sub-plan to Nelson Next.

Councillor Jesse Woodward commends linkages in the plan that addresses what Nelson is doing respectively, while still taking a regional approach to climate change action.

Council passed staff’s recommendation and will officially vote on adoption in the near future.