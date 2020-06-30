Nelson city council hears presentation on cannabis transition program

Nelson city council heard a presentation on Community Futures' Cannabis Business Transition Initiative Program recently.

The program aims to support an estimated 2500 small-scale cannabis producers in the region with hopes of expanding into the non-medical market.

Presenters say there are over 400 licenses Canada-wide, and in the Central Kootenays there are 27 businesses supported through licensing and six licensed cultivators.

One initiative currently being explored is the feasibility of a local processing cooperative which regional growers could join as members; the facility cost would be shared and resources would be pooled together.

The Trust's Paul Kelly says getting a regional processing cooperative up and running with a medical sales license could help improve the relationship between retailers and growers, ultimately strengthening the local cannabis industry.

In response to a question regarding substance use, he says stats don't suggest there has been an increase in cannabis use across Canada, but rather a shift in where people are buying cannabis, adding there needs to be increased education around cannabis use especially in high-THC products.

The presentation also covered licensing challenges, market opportunities, and more.

The EZ Rock Newsroom spoke with the Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness Michelle Mungall recently regarding the recently launched Cannabis Production Regulatory Navigator, an online guide book to help people transition to the legal market or start up a business for the first time.