Nelson city council talks housing projects and building requirements

Nelson city council faced some housing-based items last week but discussions wandered into the concept of trading permits for building requirements in the future.

A 125-unit assisted living rental facility proposed for 611 Vernon Street was re-approved for a variance permit as construction hadn't started within the two year frame.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg says the local building community should likely be prepared for eco-friendly requirements down the road, painting a picture for council chambers where requirements are requested as trades for permits.

For example, requiring fuel switches, or having developments such as the Vernon Street project connect to the city’s proposed district energy system or operate on electric heat.

Mayor Dooley was supportive but says we need more certainty around district energy before the city starts pushing in that direction.

Councillor Jesse Woodward asked if the developer would still consider electric heat, encouraging the room to consider GHG impacts for 50 years of gas compared to 50 years of electric through Nelson Hydro.

A Strata Title conversion request was also approved for 9-Pine Street as the property owner aims to construct eight new residential units.