Nelson City Councillor acclaimed as BCNDP candidate

A Nelson city councillor is officially in the running to take Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall's place.

Acclaimed BC NDP candidate Brittny Anderson says Mungall approached her about a month ago and she was surprised to hear the MLA was considering not running in the next election.

Anderson says although that’s when she began thinking about the process for herself, she believes the thought has probably been in back of her mind since she was a little girl.

She says she’s grateful to have received such overwhelming support from Mayor Dooley and the rest of Nelson city council, adding she loves working with her colleagues and has learned a tremendous amount.

Anderson says despite that, if elected MLA she would step down from her seat on council as she doesn’t believe it’s fair to wear both hats, adding if she’s representing the region at a provincial level somebody else will need to represent the area at both regional and municipal levels.

Having grown up in the Kootenays and even meeting her partner in Creston, Anderson says it's a dream to represent this area’s voice in Victoria.

Anderson's main goals are currently pandemic support related as well as dealing with climate change.