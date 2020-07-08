Nelson Civic Theatre speaks to recent infrastructure grant funding

(Image supplied by Facebook: NelsonCTS)

Nelson's Civic Theatre is ecstatic to be receiving over $2.7 million in federal and provincial grant funding after about eight years of work.

Marketing Director May Tin says the road to applying for this grant began back when the Civic re-opened around 2012/2013, adding a plethora of economic impact studies and feasibility studies were conducted in the years leading up to now.

The heritage building erected in 1935 is seeing infrastructure upgrades allowing the theatre to diversify content offerings and increase economic stability.

Tin says two additional screens are on the way for a total of three theatre rooms, adding the main objective is to offer more movies but they’re also looking at a few other possibilities.

She says they’d like to turn the facility into a full-blown cultural and media arts centre; it’s still work in progress but they’re aiming to have spaces available where people can rent desks to work on projects and such.

Tin adds they don't have to add any more space to the facility to house these new screens, and she expects the construction to take at least 20 months although the pandemic could further complicate progress.