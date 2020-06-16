Nelson Committee on Homelessness endorses Recovery For All campaign

A campaign launched by the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness aims to encourage the federal government to make the right investments in post covid-19 recovery, and the Nelson Committee on Homelessness is all over it.

Community Coordinator Rebecca Martin says one focus for the Recovery For All campaign is a need for governments to fund COVID-19 recovery that can help create housing and economic support, adding right now one of the big messages floating around is to stay at home if you’re feeling sick and wash your hands frequently; meaning people without a home are especially at risk.

Martin says the Recovery For All campaign has six main talking points.

One point is for the federal government make a commitment with timelines and targets to eliminate homelessness, and expand on federal investments in community-based homelessness responses.

Another point is constructing 300,000 new permanent affordable and supportive housing units and enhanced rental support for low-income Canadians.

State of Homelessness in Canada's 2016 stats shows that 235,000 Canadians are experiencing homelessness each year.

Martin says registering for Recovery For All online is a big help, and to register or read more you can find the campaign online.