Nelson Council Approves Downtown Parking Strategy

Nelson City Council approved a Downtown Parking Strategy on Tuesday that has been prepared since 2016.

Additional consultation on the plan was set for last March; that consultation will still take place at a later date before further progression.

Council had plenty of points to discuss with City Planner Alex Thuum:

Councillor Jesse Woodward appreciates the outside-the-box-thinking.

He commends staff’s efforts to get people to think about parking in a different way, and find more of a fluid process like park-and-ride ideas instead of driving straight from home to a downtown storefront.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg brainstormed how rural shoppers could be incentivized to utilize alternatives to parking downtown.

He suggests that perhaps parking meter pricing is not of concern, and furthermore, if prices were increased funds could be redirected to micro-mobility options to encourage utilizing more convenient parking areas.

Key issues found in the City's 2016 study include a one-hour parking limit on the North Side of Baker Street, a need to improve wayfinding for free motorcycle parking, and limited full-day parking downtown for employees.

The study also showed an average 75% utilization rate for Nelson's downtown core parking, while 16.4% of Baker Street drivers were estimated to be cruising for a parking spot on a Friday afternoon.

Find the full report here.