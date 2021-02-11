Nelson Council Approves Temporary Permit to Allow Ferry Construction

Nelson city council is approving a Temporary Use Application to allow the construction of a ferry east of the Nelson Landing property at Sprout Drive.

Councillors shared concerns including it's proximity to residential land, noise complaints, traffic and active transportation interference.

Councillor Jesse Woodward says that area is already destined to be build-up and see construction, but in referring to the agenda package, he says there is plenty of indication that there will be efforts to minimize any negative impacts.

Woodward adds there are also positive effects to the project such as increasing local employment in a time when employment is especially, and experience building an innovative electric-ready ferry here in Nelson.

The ferry will serve the Balfour to Crawford Bay crossing; the 63-million dollar contracted work is set to start this Spring and is estimated to be completed by Fall 2022.

Councillor Janice Morrison says council received a number of letters from community members citing concerns, particularly regarding the project’s proximity to a residential area.

She hopes those concerns will be shared with project proponents so that all letters can be taken into consideration and properly utilized.

The land is provincially-owned but a number of conditions passed by council ensure that noise, traffic and road management are in line with the city's bylaws.

