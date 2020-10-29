Nelson council brainstorms winter options for sidewalk cafe bylaw

Nelson City Council introduced the Sidewalk Cafe bylaw back in June to help businesses physically distance; the question is now, what happens during winter?

A presentation from staff got the ball rolling on Monday and says of the businesses they've spoken with so far, most want enclosures and heating for the winter.

Staff recommended against having patios on the street for snow clearing purposes but other concerns from the discussion include prioritizing electric heat, the number of businesses interested and cost estimates.

Councillor Jesse Woodward agrees having amenities away from the street would be safer.

He says liability is one concern as passing snow-plows could come in contact with patios; people could be injured and someone would have to pay for damages.

No business layout is exactly the same and that could mean varying set-ups and costs, but Mayor John Dooley says narrowing down any development requirements and laying out all the details could help folks who are interested balance the cost, make an informed decision and do what they need to stay in business.

Staff was tasked with creating a larger package for the next meeting so council can give some direction moving forward.