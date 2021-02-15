Nelson Council Hears Active Transportation Plan Progress Report

Another year, another update to Nelson city council on the city’s Active Transportation Plan.

The presentation to council last Tuesday proposed a plethora of projects for 2021 including a pilot project exploring reducing speed limits to 30-kilometres per hour, starting talks with CP Railway regarding potential crossing sites, and continuing work on Phase 1 of the Primary Bike Route.

Over 70% of funding for Phase 1 has been locked down and work is expected to be completed this spring.

Other items on the Primary Bike Route to-do list include completing conceptual plans and cost estimates for the Downtown to Rosemont section, and missing links like the Vancouver Street stairs, tunnel enhancements and View Street corridor.

Councillor Jesse Woodward encourages residents to take a look at the meeting agenda to see just how wide-ranging the project is, and says despite a few more-challenging corridors it will be quite easy to navigate around the city between walking, cycling and other forms active transportation.

The City of Nelson wouldn't be the first to adopt a 30-kilomtere speed limit locally either; The City of Rossland did it back in 2015.

Councillor Janice Morrison says speeding cars aren't her only concern; she's noticed some E-Bike riders are uninstalling speed-regulators and almost matching vehicle speeds.

She hopes the streets any speed-limit pilot project could potentially impact would be named in advance, and hopes the city can begin reminding residents about speed limits much earlier.

Find more details online.