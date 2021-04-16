iHeartRadio
Nelson Council Moves Ahead With Victoria Street Transit Exchange

It was a lengthy back and forth for Nelson City Council on Tuesday as the Transit Exchange topic was back to direct next steps, and nearly no stone was left unturned.

With one of three concept plans for Victoria Street in council's line of site, some councillors shared concern around offering more locational-options.

Councillor Keith Page was keen to take a few steps back in the process so the community feels they're more involved in the Transit Exchange re-location.

It was Councillor Nicole Charlwood’s first Regular Meeting; she says while she doesn't support stepping backwards in the process it's possible the project's timeline has left gaps in communication.

She adds another factor behind community concerns could be the cultural aspect of that section of Victoria Street.

Councillor Jesse Woodward reminded the room how important transit ridership can be towards meeting the city’s climate goals.

Council agreed to advance the business case to pursue the necessary funding, subject to further community consultation.

Staff will be reporting back to council with feedback on collaborative solutions before signing project approval.

