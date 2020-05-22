Nelson council talks recovery, Rossland council endorses Restart Plan

Municipalities around the region are continuously striving to support communities through the pandemic.

The City of Nelson is still aiming to stay ahead of the game, planning a framework for pandemic recovery.

Staff presented a report to council this week addressing a proposed Recovery Operations Centre, Community Recovery Manager, and four recovery sectors to focus on in developing said plan.

Mayor John Dooley says staff is spending some time coming up with a plan including what it may look like, and how to best get input from the community to get some meat on the bones.

He adds he’s very confident in the city staff, especially with the fire chief’s experience with recovery phases from his time spent in Alberta.

Recovery focuses on re-establishing social, cultural, physical, economic, personal, community and environmental well-being.

Nelson city council has already budgeted $100,000 dollars for recovery.

On the other side of the West Kootenays, the City of Rossland has endorsed a Community Restart Plan looking at re-opening their amenities.

Mayor Kathy Moore says people still need to follow provincial recommendations to ensure opened facilities don't have to close back down.

The City's plan is based off the Province's BC Restart Plan and covers facilities, amenities, services, capital project planning, cleaning and more.

The proposed plan shows the Library, the Museum and Golden Bear Day Care among those re-opening next month.

The report says staff will continuously work to determine where the city can make operational savings, and how they may impact council's proposed Rossland Resiliency Reserve Fund or another reserve.