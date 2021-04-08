Nelson Council Waives 2021 Patio Fees

Nelson City Council's Special Meeting last Tuesday, March 30th, saw sidewalk patio fees waived for 2021.

The province's recent health order temporarily prohibits indoor dining, and a letter from Nelson's Chamber of Commerce requested the City utilize COVID relief funds to reduce the fees to just one dollar.

Councillor Keith Page was one of many councillors who jumped to express their support.

He says he supports whatever we can do to get people outside to maintain the city’s vibrancy and help proprietors navigate and hold onto whatever revenue possible.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg says his big concern with the latest lockdown is that it forms a tipping point for some restaurants.

Last year council created increased flexibility for outdoor dining and over 40% of survey respondents commend the downtown patios, while an additional 36% requested more.

As well as waiving this year’s sidewalk patio fees, council also voted to see if further intervention is required following April 19th.