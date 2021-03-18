Nelson Council Wraps up Changes to Mobile Vending

The City of Nelson adopted a fees and charges bylaw amendment last Tuesday, March 9th, after the new mobile vending policy was adopted in February.

The amendment covers encroachment agreement fees and adds a new $100 annual fee for food and beverage mobile vendors seeking to participate in special events, like markets and festivals.

Location rental fees are $500 per month downtown, and $250 per month elsewhere, including Railtown, Lakeside Drive and the Lower Hall Street parking lot.

The City’s mobile vending policy does however extend a moratorium introduced in 2020 keeping mobile vending licences out of the downtown core, through the rest of 2021.

The amended encroachment agreement would see vendors charged $450, up from $150

Councillor Jesse Woodward commends staff's thorough research and engagement efforts, including communication with The Chamber, local vendors, businesses and more.

Find the full report here.