Nelson-Creston MLA Addresses Local Bus and Airport Funding

The Nelson-Creston riding is seeing a share of BC's investments of $6.2 million to various bus operations and $16.5 million for regional airports.

Nelson's Airport is receiving $90,000 for surface re-paving and $180,000 is making it's way to The Creston Valley Regional Airport.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson says the Nelson Airport is important for health services like transporting patients to hospitals outside the region, but it’s also critical for firefighting efforts and accessing the backcountry.

Over $4000 is going to the Whitewater Shuttle, and nearly $137,000 will boost Mountain Man Mike's shuttle operations in and out of the region.

Find the full release here.