Nelson Fire Crews respond to Carbon Monoxide scare

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services say Rosemont area property owners are extremely fortunate their CO Detector was installed following a Carbon Monoxide scare Tuesday evening.

A release says crews responded to a report of a CO alarm going off in a home around 8PM and thankfully everyone was safe outside upon arrival.

A detector reportedly showed readings over 170 parts per million of Carbon Monoxide which The Department says can be very dangerous when inhaled for more than just a short period of time.

Fire crews ventilated the home until CO-levels dropped to zero.

The homeowner had turned off the furnace which crews suspect was not working properly and requested they ask Fortis BC about an assessment.

Carbon Monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas that can have potentially fatal outcomes if undetected.

This week is BC's first Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week