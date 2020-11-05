Nelson Fire Crews respond to Carbon Monoxide scare
Nelson Fire and Rescue Services say Rosemont area property owners are extremely fortunate their CO Detector was installed following a Carbon Monoxide scare Tuesday evening.
A release says crews responded to a report of a CO alarm going off in a home around 8PM and thankfully everyone was safe outside upon arrival.
A detector reportedly showed readings over 170 parts per million of Carbon Monoxide which The Department says can be very dangerous when inhaled for more than just a short period of time.
Fire crews ventilated the home until CO-levels dropped to zero.
The homeowner had turned off the furnace which crews suspect was not working properly and requested they ask Fortis BC about an assessment.
Carbon Monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas that can have potentially fatal outcomes if undetected.
This week is BC's first Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week – click here to read more.