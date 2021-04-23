Nelson Fire Crews Respond to Granite Road Fires

(Image provided by Nelson Fire and Rescue Services)

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services say a grass fire that was out of control and threatening a Granite Road home yesterday morning was only the beginning.

While crews worked to knock down the 17,000 square foot grass fire, including brush, garden areas and trees, a second 911 call from a concerned resident further up Granite Road was regarding a large burn pile nearby that appeared to be unattended.

The initial grass fire reportedly appears to have spread from an unattended burn pit on the adjacent property.

Nelson Fire Crews say the second incident saw a burn pile with extremely large logs that were improperly stacked, and while it was in fact attended there was little to no fuel-break around the blaze and high winds raised concern for the adjacent forest.

That burn was also knocked down and no injuries were reported, but residents are reminded to be attentive and have the right tools and a water source on-hand when burning.

Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre recently reminded residents about the do's and don'ts of outdoor burning.

For the time being there aren't any active burning prohibitions in our neck of the woods but there are some points to remember:

Category 3 open burns require you to receive a burn registration number and any registration holders are encouraged to check piles that were burned throughout the winter to ensure they are fully extinguished.

Category 2 open burning does not require a registration number but you should still check the venting index online beforehand.

Precautions for open burning include not burning in windy conditions, and always ensuring resources are on hand to stop the spread if necessary and control the fire.

You should clear any fuels or combustibles from around the fire perimeter, and ensure that the fire is fully extinguished before leaving it alone and that the ash is cold to the touch.

Find more details online.