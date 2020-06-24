Nelson Fire Rescue suspects electrical causes in structure fires

Nelson Fire Rescue has an update on a string of structure fires just the other week.

The fire department says so far clues are suggesting all blazes were caused by electricals.

The Chatham Street blaze at a house on the morning of June 9th saw exterior damage to two adjacent houses.

That investigation is being finalized but the cause is strongly suspected to be electrical in nature.

The Ward Street Apartment Fire later that day saw fire in a bathroom extending into the living room; that investigation is also just wrapping up and improper use of an electrical appliance is being suspected.

And for June 11th's Josephine Street fire: Evidence points to the cause being faulty electrical equipment starting near the ground level of the second floor and travelling to the attic spaces.

Find more details on Nelson Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.