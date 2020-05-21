Nelson Housing Project sees continued development through pandemic

A 43-unit affordable rental housing project is progressing nicely in Nelson, even throughout the pandemic.

Nelson Cares Society Executive Director Jenny Robinson says the City having a zero vacancy rate for six years now makes it a much needed facility.

The Hall Street Development is a combination of bachelor one bedroom, two and three bedrooms suites, with a projected finish date between November and December of this year.

Robinson says that means it should see occupancy in early 2021.

She adds progress hasn't been impacted very much by the pandemic thanks to an early plan for construction standards including physical distancing and on-site infection control.

The contractors have reportedly done an excellent job maintaining those standards.

The project is thanks to $4.5 million in provincial funding, over $500,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust, and $17,000 from the City of Nelson.

The Society is forming a potential-occupancy list now, and plans to begin the application process closer to completion.