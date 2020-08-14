Nelson Hydro General Manager heads up North

First it was Nelson's Chief of Police, and now Nelson Hydro's General Manager is announcing his resignation.

Alex Love says he's thoroughly enjoyed his time working in Nelson and it comes down to the feeling of teamwork.

He says he feels like a lot of work got done at Nelson Hydro thanks to great collaborations on projects, strategic planning and work with city council.

Love adds it feels really rewarding driving around and seeing past accomplishments.

City manager Kevin Cormack says a couple of examples stand out regarding Love's time working in Nelson like his willingness to look for new opportunities and new ways to do business, improve utilities and meet council’s goals around reducing greenhouse gas emissions and being an energy efficient community.

Regarding Love’s replacement Cormack says they need someone with same innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, adding the City and Nelson Hydro's efforts are a key part of the Nelson community's entrepreneurialismis as the City has maintained the electric utilities brought in 120 years ago.

Some professional highlights for Mr. Love include building a geothermal heating system for Selkirk's 10th Street College dorm's, building Canada's first community solar garden, implementing the Eco-Save program, replacing all four marine cable crossings under Kootenay Lake and implementing upgrades to assure continued service life of over 100 years for the old power plant.

His new position up in the North West Territories won't be his first time up North; Love says he has experience in both The Yukon and NWT and that's where he'd like to start his new adventure.

Alex Love thanks the community for making Nelson such a great place to live and raise a family for all of these years.