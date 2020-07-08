Nelson Innovation Centre set to open

(Image supplied by KAST: Melissa Welsh)

Years of work has led to this announcement for the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology: The Nelson Innovation Centre is opening next Tuesday, July 14th.

The NIC is a community hub for technology and tech-enabled entrepreneurs and businesses to connect and find support through programming and referral services.

Manager Karen Kornelsen says the centre features a state of the art boardroom, a custom private work booth, leasable office space and more.

She says the centre is not so much a co-working space but rather a flexible hub, adding you can’t rent a desk or a permanent work station but you can come in with a laptop and find many places to plug-in throughout the “teched-out” facility.

The Lounge area will function as an event space with a high-tech projector, sound system and more.

Kornelsen says the goal is growing local communities through the tech and innovation sectors; Both the Nelson Centre and KAST as a whole approach economic development through technology development and aim to create high paying jobs for locals and stimulate the economy.

There are nearly 7000 tech and knowledge workers living within an hour of Nelson.

The Nelson Innovation Centre will be free for all users in July and August but $10 fees begin in September; KAST members however have free access.