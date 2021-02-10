Nelson Leafs Assistant Coach Addresses Former Coach Passing

(Image provided by Facebook)

The Nelson Leafs have more on their mind this week than just the cancellation of the KIJHL hockey season.

Assistant Coach Adam Dibella tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that a former coach recently passed away.

Rob Wright lost his long battle with cancer; he coached the Leafs about 20 years ago.

Dibella says it’s very sad news, adding the general response from a social media post the team put out was that he made everybody feel happy and important.

He says it just goes to show the kind of character Wright was, when even after a couple of years away from Nelson the community still holds him dear to their hearts.