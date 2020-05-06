Nelson Mayor addresses Economic Pillar of pandemic Action Plan

One focus of the City of Nelson's Pandemic Action Plan is the Economic Pillar, largely focusing on housing, capital infrastructure projects, and business improvements.

Mayor John Dooley says the City wants to support every tier from social housing to market housing, to fill service gaps and help stimulate the economy through construction.

He adds a number of housing projects are already underway, with a number sitting on the books waiting to get started.

Some infrastructure projects were also signed-off on this week including a large paving contract and water main upgrade, both of which are being contracted locally.

Mayor Dooley says city council is also hoping to stimulate the creation of new secondary suites by waiving certain fees and providing a financing option for utility upgrades.

He says the city is helping people get these projects off the ground by waiving the $500 up-front cost for getting them online, prioritizing suites going to the rental market over Airbnb’s for example, and hook ups for water and sewer are to be included in rates moving forwards instead of up-front fees.

Another part of the Economic Pillar is the new Economic Stimulus Fund, which is diverting 50% of parking meter revenue to support the city's business community in adapting to the new reality of COVID-19.

That’s up from the 7% allocated since 2013 going to the Downtown & Waterfront Reserve Fund.

Last year the City generated over $1,100,000 in parking meter revenue and collected $290,000 in parking meter fines.