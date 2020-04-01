Nelson Mayor addresses open-burning, security, work towards recovery

The City of Nelson continues efforts to keep the community informed during these times - here's another update with Mayor John Dooley.

Mayor Dooley says there is no Spring back-yard burn period this year, adding it’s important to keep air-quality as clean as possible right now.

The City recently announced efforts to kick-start a recovery phase, adding public engagement with key community members was right around the corner.

Mayor Dooley says that's still top of mind: Yesterday a workshop for council discussed facilitating a plan, and today another meeting with the City’s economic development partnership is taking place.

He adds the Province has been communicative and easy and to work with, and the community needs to keep following provincial orders and recommendations.

However, that’s not the only way you should be taking care of yourself.

Mayor Dooley says to keep your mind occupied, and get some exercise, adding he takes daily walks with his family and encourages others to do the same.

He also tells businesses that are closed for the time-being to pay attention to security, including locking-up properly, maintaining surveillance and maybe leaving a light on.

Dooley says he hasn’t received any specific complaints, but it’s good to play it safe, and it’s something the general community could benefit from as well.

Residents are reminded to call the City at 352-5511, or visit the City's websites to access services including garbage tags and payments.