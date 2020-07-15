Nelson Mayor speaks to long-term care bed announcement

Nelson Mayor John Dooley says he's known about an upcoming boost for long-term care beds for the City for quite some time, but hearing the official announcement on Monday was still exciting.

He says himself alongside many others have worked on the project for many years, adding re-development of the Mount Saint Francis Hospital property was part of his re-election platform and he's thrilled Health Minister Adrian Dix kept the project front of mind since their initial discussion.

He estimates the service will impact the surrounding area for years to come, and he thanks MLA Mungall and Minister Dix for their support.

Monday’s announcement spoke to an impending health care campus for Nelson with 75 long-term care beds, housing, health care, and potentially child care services as well.

Construction is slated for next year.