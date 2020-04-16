Nelson Mayor talks recovery progress, and trash

You heard some-weeks back that the City of Nelson is already hard at work to kick-start a recovery phase for the community.

Mayor John Dooley tells the EZ Rock Newsroom a meeting was recently held by council on the topic, with hopes to formalize a plan this week.

A conference call was held with the Economic Development Partnership who's helping look at sector-by-sector recovery plans.

He says meetings are still being held virtually and although it’s taken some time to get used to everything, it seems they're getting the hang of it more and more over time.

The Mayor says more change is on the horizon besides how the City is hosting their internal dialog:

The Grohman Narrows transfer station is already operating differently in response to the pandemic; Dooley says they're set to begin taking yard waste come-May.

For the time being the transfer station is reportedly challenged by a boosted renovation market, as construction-waste is among current restrictions.

Mayor Dooley adds the Trash to Treasure program is not returning this year.